Maddy Darke, bowlers star as Australia ‘A’ close in on victory

Gold Coast: Maddy Darke converted her overnight score of 54 into an unbeaten century while bowlers struck regularly to keep Australia ‘A’ in sight of a victory over India ‘A’ at the end of day three’s play in the four-day match at the Kerrydale Oval on Saturday.



Maddy made an unbeaten 105 off 197 balls, her second ton of the ongoing multi-format series, as the wicketkeeper-batter lifted Australia 'A' to 260 in the second innings, with India ‘A’ captain Minnu Mani taking 6/92 to follow up her figures of 5/58 in the first essay. In reply, India ‘A’ made 149/6 at stumps, and need 140 more runs to win on the final day.

Australia ‘A’ resumed day three with a lead of 192 runs, but lost Lilly Mills as Minnu castled her. But Grace Parsons (35) stitched a ninth-wicket stand of 75 with Maddy to take Australia ‘A’ past 200. Though Grace was clean bowled by Sayali Satghare, Nicola Hancock hung around for Maddy to get her century, before being taken out by Priya Mishra to end Australia ‘A’ innings at 260 in 92 overs.

India ‘A’ didn’t have a bright start in their chase of 289 as captain Charli Knott trapped Shweta Sehrawat, while off-spinner Lily ended a 52-run stand for the second wicket by having Priya Punia caught at cover.

Leg-spinner Grace took out Tejal Hasabnis, followed by Tess Flintoff dismissing Shubha Satheesh for 45. Minnu tried to break the shackles but was stumped for 10 off Grace, followed by the leg-spinner taking out S Sajana for a duck. But Raghvi Bist (16 not out) and Uma Chetry (10 not out) ensured the game went into day four.

Brief scores: Australia ‘A’ 212 and 260 (Maddy Darke 105 not out; Emma de Broughe 58; Minnu Mani 6/92) vs India 'A' 184 and 149/6 in 68 overs (Shubha Satheesh 45; Grace Parsons 2/27).