Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket

PTI
Published: August 26, 2024 01:44 PM IST
Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. File photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC) following his retirement from international cricket.

Having announced his retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw can now compete in T20 leagues outside the Indian Premier League.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.

"I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement.

Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, aggregating 12,286 international runs.

The LLC will be staged in September.

