Bangladesh seal historic Test series win over Pakistan

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory over here on Tuesday and achieved a historic sweep of their two-Test series. Needing 143 more runs on the final day with 10 wickets in hand, Bangladesh knocked them off for the loss of four wickets when Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary.

Bangladesh recorded only its second bilateral series win of two or more Tests away from home; the last was against the West Indies in 2009. The tourists won the opening Test by 10 wickets and required just four days in the second after the first day was washed out in Rawalpindi.

The visitors' second innings finished on 185-4, and Shakib was 21 not out and Mushfiqur Rahim 22 not out. Bangladesh was 26-6 in the first innings but Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led a gallant recovery.

Fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed dismissed Pakistan for 172 in the second innings to leave Bangladesh a victory target of 184 in four sessions.

The Bangladesh top order showed plenty of resilience to flatten Pakistan plans of a dramatic comeback, with meaningful contributions from opener Zakir Hasan (40), captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34).

They extended Pakistan's miserable home record in Tests to 10 matches without a win. Pakistan's last home win was in December 2021 against South Africa at Rawalpindi. Shan Masood has suffered a second consecutive clean sweep since he was elevated to the test skipper last year, having lost to Australia 3-0.