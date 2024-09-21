Pant, Gill smash tons as India set Bangladesh victory target of 515

Chennai: India declared their second innings on 287/4, setting Bangladesh a huge target of 515 to win the opening Test in Chennai on Saturday.

Resuming at 81/3, India continued their domination on day three with comeback-man Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119 not out) completing their centuries with dominant batting.

Making a splendid return to Test cricket after 634 days following his horrific car crash in December, 2022, Pant showcased his trademark strokeplay, bringing up his sixth Test century off just 124 balls.

With this he also equalled the talismanic former captain M S Dhoni for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill en route to his hundred. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Following Pant's dismissal for a well-made 109 (128b; 13x4, 4x6), Gill reached his fifth Test century, taking 161 balls to get there. Gill faced 176 balls in his innings, hitting 10 shots to the fence and four over it.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 2/103.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a meager 149 on day two in response to India's 376, as a record 17 wickets fell in a dramatic day's play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.