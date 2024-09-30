Indian batters on a record-breaking spree at Green Park

Kanpur: Indian batters went on the rampage to better their own records of fastest team hundred and 150 in men's Test cricket while resetting the record for the quickest fifty, 200 and 250-run marks on the fourth day of the rain-affected second Test against Bangladesh here on Monday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 10 fours and a six to make the fourth fastest fifty for an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's early fireworks (23 off 11 balls, 3x6s, 1x4s), as the 50-run mark was breached in a mere three overs at the Green Park on Monday.

India thus broke England's record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal clips one on the leg side. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

While Jaiswal continued with his aggressive approach, No. 3 Shubman Gill also joined in to punish the Bangladesh bowlers as India crossed the triple-figure mark in 10.1 overs, improving their own record.

India had recorded the fastest century for any team in terms of overs faced when they went past the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.

India crossed the 150-run mark in 18.2 overs, bettering their own record achieved in 21.1 overs against the Windies at Port of Spain last year.

India reached 200 in just 24.2 overs, going past Australia's record registered in 28.1 overs against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2017.

The home side took just 30.1 overs to get to 250 and thus broke England's record achieved in 34 overs against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2022.

India declared their first innings on 285/9 in 34.4 overs in reply to Bangladesh's 233, thus gaining a lead of 52. Only 35 overs of play was possible on the first three days due to persistent rain and ground conditions.