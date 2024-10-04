In Sanju's absence, Sachin to lead Kerala in Ranji Trophy opener

Sachin Baby has been announced as captain of Team Kerala for the opening match of the Ranji Trophy season in the absence of Sanju Samson, who is away on national duty.

The left-hander, who was phenomenal in the inaugural Kerala Cricket League T20, guiding the Kollam Sailors to the title, will lead Kerala against Punjab in the season opener at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram beginning October 11.

Sanju is part of Team India, which is set to play a three-match T20I series against visiting Bangladesh starting October 6 in Gwalior. Sanju is likely to be busy with the national team until at least October 12, when India wrap up the third game in Hyderabad.

Maharashtra all-rounder Aditya Sarwate and Tamil Nadu star Baba Aparajith have joined the Kerala squad as guest players for the season.

Kerala squad for first match: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan S Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Baba Aparajith, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Anand Sarvate, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Fanoos F