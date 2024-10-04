Women's T20 WC: Lacklustre India lose to New Zealand powered by Devine batting

New Zealand humbled India in their Women's T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lost by 58 runs while chasing a target of 161.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, who won the toss and opted to bat, was the star of the first innings, scoring an unbeaten 57 as they posted 160/4.

Barring the dismissals of Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer in quick succession, the latter becoming Malayali Asha Sobhana's maiden World Cup wicket, Indian bowlers struggled.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by New Zealand's Rosemary Mair during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in Dubai on Friday. Photo: AP via PTI

Devine hit seven boundaries in her 36-ball innings, while Plimmer and Bates made 34 and 27, respectively. Renuka Singh bagged two wickets for India.

In response, India struggled from the start as openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dismissed by Eden Carson in her first spell. Skipper Harmanpreet's 15 was the highest by an Indian batter and she was one of Rosemary Mair's four scalps. India were bowled out for 102 with an over to spare.

Brief scores: New Zealand 160/4 in 20 overs (Devine 57 not out, Plimmer 34, Bates 27, Renuka 2/27) bt India 102 in 19 overs (Mair 4/19, Carson 2/34)