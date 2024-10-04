Asha, first Malayali woman to play in cricket WC, bags a wicket, celebrates 'Gunner' style

Asha Sobhana has created history by becoming the first Malayali to play in a women's World Cup match. She played in India's Women's T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand in Dubai.

The 33-year-old Malayali made her World Cup debut memorable with a wicket, and added six runs batting down the order. But India lost the match by 58 runs while chasing 160/4.

The leg spinner from Thiruvananthapuram, dismissed Georgia Plimmer in the first ball of her second over. Plimmer, who looked in great touch, had scored 34 off 22, when Asha tossed it up on the stumps and tempted the young right-hander to step out and target the long-on boundary. But Smriti Mandhana was well positioned to take an easy catch.

Asha was the most economical of India's bowlers, finishing her four overs with 1/22. She celebrated her wicket with the 'binocular' celebration that was fashioned on football player Leandro Trossard, who celebrates his goals that way. Asha is a supporter of English Premier League club Arsenal, where Belgian Trossard plays.

Asha had first hit headlines with a stellar performance during the Women's Premier League, in which she bagged 12 wickets, including a fifer.

Thanks to her WPL heroics, Asha was given her maiden India call-up in April this year for a tour of Bangladesh and made her T20I debut in May.

In the build-up to the World Cup, Asha said how excited she was to be included in India's World Cup squad. "Lot of mixed emotions for me. I've been waiting for this moment my entire life. To make it to the India team first and then play the world cup, its a big moment for me and my family," Asha said in an interaction released by BCCI. Wayanad native S Sajana is the other Malayali part of India's 15-member squad.

Three Malayalis have been part of world cup-winning men's sides, namely Sunil Valson, S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson.

Valson was part of the ODI World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983. Sreesanth helped India lift the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and was also part of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning side. Sanju was the latest Malayali to lift the World Cup as a member of Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue that triumphed in the T20 WC in Barbados in June this year.