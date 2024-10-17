Bengaluru Test: Kiwis lead by 134 after shooting India down for lowest home total of 46

From the highs of the series win against Bangladesh, India came crashing down the lowest total scored by a home side against any opposition when New Zeland pacers skittled them out for 46 in less than 22 overs on the second day of the first cricket Test in Bengaluru on Thursday. In reply, the visitors made 180/3 at stumps on Day 2. Devon Conway top scored with 91 while Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were unbeten on 22 and 14 respectively.



Earlier, Kiwi pacers led by Matt Henry, who finished the innings 5 for 15 in 13.2 overs, used the overcast condition and swinging ball to great advantage as they made the much-vaunted Indian batting lineup hop to their tunes. Choosing to bat would have been seen as a courageous decision after the first day's play was washed out and play began under lights, but it turned out to be advantageous for the visitors as they bowled in a seeming condition.

Except for Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wicket, castled by Tim Southee with a ball that jagged back from off, all other batters were hauled out. Opener Yashashvi Jaiwal and Rishabh Pant, who got a life when Tom Blundell dropped a straight-forward chance, were the only ones to get to double figures. Five batters, including Virat Kohli, were out without scoring. At lunch, India were 34 for 6.

Home team looked not prepared for the moving ball, as they lost their captain Rohit Sharma early for just 2. A wobble-seam delivery from Tim Southee snuck through the gate as Sharma tried to come down the pitch.

Virat Kohli, who came at three instead of KL Rahul as many expected, gloved a delivery that jabbed back from short of a length and ended up in the hands of Glenn Philips at leg gully for nought.

Sarfaraz Khan, in for Shubman Gill who missed the match due to a stiff neck, failed to grab his chance as his mishit and was held superbly by Devon Conway at mid-off.

William O’Rourke had opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at point before forcing KL Rahul to nick one down the leg side with a delivery bowled from wide of the crease. Matt Henry then added more injuries when he had Ravindra Jadeja caught at point on the stroke of lunch.

Brief scores: India 46 in 31.2 overs (Matt Henry 5/15, William O'Rourke 4/22) vs New Zealand 180/3 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 91, Will Young 33, Rachin Ravindra 22 not out) stumps Day 2