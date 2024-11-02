Wankhede Test heading toward a Day 3 finish, Kiwis lead by 143 at stumps on Day 2

The Wankhede Test is unlikely to extend beyond day three as New Zealand were 171/9 at stumps on the second day, leading India by 143 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) were instrumental in slowing the Kiwis down after Will Young threatened to construct a solid third innings score. Young scored 51, his second fifty in the match.

Earlier, a post-lunch collapse saw India handing over the advantage, not for the first time in the series, as Ajaz Patel bowled some tidy overs and finished with 5/103. The left-arm spinner delivered the first maiden of the day before inducing some edges. But Glenn Phillips got the first wicket of the post-lunch session when Ravindra Jadeja pocked a deliver that turned from the wicket. Daryl Mitchell took a tumbling catch at the first slip.

Shubaman Gill, who started to free himself after playing in, reached 90 before being foxed by a Patel delivery that he nicked to the slip.

Sarfaraz Khan could not make his outing in home ground count as he gloved one that took off the pitch from Patel. Ravichandran Aswin was his next victim, who again gloved one to the first slip. Washington Sundar swung his bat around to remain unbeaten at 38. New Zealand have sealed the series (2-0) with victories in Bengaluru and Pune.

Brief scores: New Zealand 235 and 171/9 in 43.3 overs (Will Young 51, Ravindra Jadeja 4/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63) vs India 263 in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60, Ajaz Patel 5/103)