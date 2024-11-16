Ranji Trophy: Kerala take healthy lead against Haryana; exciting final day underway

Kerala pacers restricted Haryana to 164 to snatch a healthy 127-run lead in their Ranji Trophy match at Lahli on Saturday.

Resuming the fourth and final day at 139/7, the hosts' innings folded in the first session, with Basil Thampi joining Nidheesh on three wickets. Basil NP finished with two.

The first half of the penultimate day had belonged to Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj, who bagged a 10-wicket haul to become only the third bowler to achieve the feat in the tournament's 80-year history.

Kerala were 27 for no loss after eight overs. The Sachin Baby-led side might be aiming to score quickly and post a tempting total on board in an attempt to try and find a third win this season.

Brief scores: Kerala 291 & 27/0 in 8 overs vs Haryana 164 in 74.2 overs (Nishant Sindhu 29, Ankit Kumar 27, Nidheesh MD 3/41, Basil Thampi 3/66, Basil NP 2/28)