The next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held between March 14 and May 25, the BCCI has told the franchises. The Board has also set aside similar windows for the 2026 and 2027 editions of the IPL.

The BCCI said that announcing the dates for the next three seasons in advance was intended to “assist the franchises in planning for the player auction.”

IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 15, with the final to be held on May 31. The 2027 edition will start on March 14, and the final is fixed for May 30. All three finals will be played on Sundays.

To make the IPL run for 10 and half weeks, the BCCI had plans to increase the number of matches, which now seems likely with the new window.