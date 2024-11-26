By the weekend, a clear picture could emerge on where India will play its matches when Pakistan hosts the Champions Trophy in February-March next year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will meet virtually on November 29 to finalise the schedule of the Champions Trophy. India has maintained that it would not play in Pakistan, considering the tension between the two countries.

India has not toured the neighbouring country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which Pakistan citizen Ajmal Kasab was among the terrorists caught alive. He was later tried and executed. India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the Champions Trophy to be played in a hybrid model, with India's games held in a neutral venue, preferably the UAE. Pakistan has not agreed to this demand. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) could be compensated should India's games happen elsewhere.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is set to take over as ICC chairman on December 1. The deadlock over the schedule and venue has raised questions about the current dispensation of the ICC, including the chair, Greg Barclay and CEO, Geoff Allardice.

The PCB renovated Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums for its first ICC event since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup. England and Australia have toured Pakistan recently after years of isolation following an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.