Australia batter Travis Head lavished praises on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, calling him 'one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game'.

Head was the only Aussie batter to score a fifty in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won by 295 runs. Bumrah dismissed Head in the second innings and finished with a match-haul of 8/72.

A few days later, India's stand-in skipper emerged on top of ICC's Test bowler rankings. He had been named the Player-of-the-Series in the T20 World Cup that India won.

“Jasprit will go down as probably one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. I think we're finding that at the moment -- how challenging he can be, and it's nice to play against that,” Head told reporters on Monday.

“It's gonna be nice to go back and look at your career and go tell the grandkids that you faced him. So not a bad series of playing with him. Hopefully I'll face a few more times, but he is as being challenging.”

Head believes Bumrah's skillset is “so unique”. “... with any of the bowlers, really. Every (batter) picks up different cues and goes about it in a different way,” Head said.

The second Test of the five-match series will begin in Adelaide on December 6. Bumrah is likely to hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma, who had taken a break for the Perth Test.