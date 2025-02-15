Kerala's Minnu Mani did justice to her growing stature in senior cricket with a solid performance for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Vadodara on Saturday.

The off-spinner from Wayanad district was one of the most impressive bowlers for DC, with 1/23, bowling at economy under 6. Only Shikha Pandey, who bagged two wickets, had a better economy (3.50) as MI posted 164. Minnu also produced a stunning run out to remove Amelia Kerr at the non-striker's end by smartly deflecting a Nat Sciver-Brunt belter onto the stumps.

Sciver-Brunt was unbeaten on 80 off 59, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a quick-fire 42. With the duo in the middle, MI were all set to breach the 200-barrier, as Gujarat Giants did on the WPL opener on Friday. But barring the two stars and opener Yastika Bhatia (11), no other batter scored in double digits.

Introduced in the 6th over when Sciver-Brunt was preparing to launch big, Minnu kept it tight. But the experienced English batter managed to get the better of the 25-year-old with a boundary off a reverse sweep.

After conceding seven of her first over, Minnu was tossed the ball again for the 10th over. By then, Sciver-Brunt and Hamanpreet had got going at a run rate close to 9. Sciver-Brunt greeted Minnu by sweeping one pitched wide for a boundary. But Minnu bounced back and went for just two more runs, making her national captain play three dot balls in a row.

Minnu wasn't given a spell and got her third over in the innings' 14th. She conceded five singles and effected that brilliant run out of Kerr. Minnu returned for the 18th over to complete her quota and conceded just six runs. She also got the wicket of Sanskriti Gupta, who was caught at the cover. Only four overs were devoid of boundaries; two were delivered by the brilliant Shikha Pandey, and the other two came from Kerala's first women's international.

Another Keralite, Sajana Sajeevan fell for just one run in the MI innings. On Friday, Wayanad teenager V J Joshitha debuted for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.