Kerala have managed to break Gujarat's brilliant opening stand in response to their formidable total of 457 in the post-lunch session on day three of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Ahmedabad.

N Basil castled Aarya Desai (73) to end a 131-run partnership with Priyank Panchal, who remains unbeaten on 59. Kerala have set an aggressive field as Manan Hingrajia has joined Panchal in the middle at 136/1 from 38 overs.



Earlier, Kerala showed urgency in scoring for the first time in their Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat when play resumed on day three.

Mohammed Azharudeen straightaway got to 150 with a single in the first ball. Kerala went from 418/7 to 457 in 10 overs, hitting four boundaries and a six. While the run rate was still a modest 3.9, compared to the going rate under 2.5 on the first two days, it was a welcome relief.

Gujarat put out Kerala's resistance, with their skipper Chinthan Gaja claiming two of the remaining three wickets in the first session. But the overnight centurion, Azhar, remained unbeaten on 177 off 341 deliveries, his best yet for the state.

In response, Gujarat started steadily, going at a solid run rate just under 4 an over. At lunch, Gujarat were 61/0 from 16 overs, with Aarya Desai (38 off 52) and Priyank Panchal (23 off 44) looking comfortable.

Brief scores: Kerala 457 in 187 overs (Azharuddeen 177 not out, Sachin Baby 69, Salman Nizar 52, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/81, Chintan Gaja 2/75) vs Gujarat 136/1 in 38 overs (Aarya Desai 73, Priyank Desai 59 not out) Second session on Day 3