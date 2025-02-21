Kerala reserved their best till the last day of the Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat by snatching an invaluable 2-run lead. Now, they have a foot in the final of the prestigious domestic tournament for the first time ever.

Kerala had posted 457 in their exhaustive first innings, and Gujarat resumed Day 5, well in command of their destiny at 429/7. They trailed by just 28 runs, with Jaymeet Patel, the overnight half-centurion, and Siddharth Desai, his trusted lieutenant, in the middle.

But Kerala rewrote the script by dismissing the remaining three batters for just 26 runs. The Gujarat innings ended at 455. A lead in the first inning is considered equal to a win in a Ranji Trophy if the match ends in a draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala, led by Sachin Baby, famously snatched a 1-run lead in their quarterfinal match against Jammu & Kashmir, which ended in a draw. That narrowest lead made it possible for the southern state to reach the Ranji Trophy semifinals only for the second time since 2018-19.

The first to fall was Patel, stumped brilliantly by Mohammed Azharuddeen off Aditya Sarwate's bowling. Azhar, who hit a record-breaking 177 not out in Kerala's first innings, arguably emulated his heroics with the bat by timing the removal of the bails.

The Kerala camp was jubilant because they had caught the big fish. But the match was still on as all Gujarat needed was 22 runs more to snatch a precious lead. Kerala leaked a boundary in between as nervousness crept in. But Sarwate, one of the two guest players on the side, lived up to the expectations again by trapping Desai's leg before. The initial appeal was for a catch at short leg, but there was no edge. However, the ball tracker revealed a clear case of LBW, and the Kerala players jumped around like a pack of schoolboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyajitsing Jadeja joined Arzan Nagwaswalla as Gujarat hoped to grind out 10 more runs. But they couldn't as Nagwaswalla was caught in the most incredible manner, when a hard pull bounced off Salman Nizar's helmet at short leg and was caught in the slips by Sachin.

Now Kerala will come out to bat their second innings. They must add runs but also preserve their wickets. For Kerala to reach the Ranji Trophy final for the first time ever, they must draw the match. For Gujarat to make the final for the third time, they must go for a win. The game is on. But, it is advantage Team Kerala.

Brief scores: Kerala 457 in 187 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 177 not out, Sachin Baby 69, Salman Nizar 52, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/81, Chintan Gaja 2/75) vs Gujarat 455 in 174.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 148, Jaymeet Patel 79, Aarya Desai 73, Jalaj Saxena 4/149, Aditya Sarwate 4/111) First session. Day 5