Pacers N P Basil and Eden Apple Tom have put Kerala back in control of the Ranji Trophy final by felling four of the five Vidarbha wickets in the first session on day 2 in Nagpur.

With Jalaj Saxena claiming one in between, Vidarbha have gone from a comfortable overnight score of 254/4 in 86 overs to 373/9 in 121 overs at lunch. Tailenders Harsh Dubey (10 off 24) and Nachiket Bhute (28 off 29) have batted freely, adding a quick-fire 38.

Earlier, overnight centurion Danish Malewar (153), the in-form Yash Rathod (3) and nightwatchman Yash Thakur were back in the dressing room with just seven runs added in between the fall of their wickets. Captain Akshay Wadkar and Akshay Karnewar added 36 for the eighth wicket before Rohan S Kunnummal produced a spectacular catch at cover to remove the latter off off-spinner Saxena's bowling.

Wadkar was sent back by 19-year-old Eden, who got the Vidarbha skipper to play and nick behind. Eden, playing his first Ranji match of the season, has clearly overcome his day-one blues. The youngster is making a comeback from a career-threatening back injury after debuting in the Ranji at just 16.

Kerala captain Sachin Baby has been spot-on with his bowling changes. With his pacers hitting the deck hard and, more importantly, bowling the right line, he held back the slow bowlers.

Spin was introduced only in the 109th over, after 22 productive ones from the pacers. And it turned out to be a masterstroke as Saxena delivered in just his second over on the day, but credit to the field placement and Kunnummal's acrobatic effort.

Kunnummal, who had broken a brilliant 215-run fourth wicket partnership between Danish Malewar and Karun Nair on one day one with a direct hit to remove the latter, also took a smart catch in the slips earlier today to get rid of dangerman Yash Rathod (3). Eden was asked to go around the stumps to Vidarbha's leading run-getter, and the youngster produced a beauty that pitched up and straightened, taking a nip to Kerala's reliable slip fielder.

Eden and fellow pacer Basil showed great aggression on the day, using everything in their repertoire, including bouncers, to put the Vidarbha batters on the backfoot. Basil, who is used to playing the supporting role to fellow pacer M D Nidheesh, was the main character early on.

After removing Malewar, castled to an inswinger, shortly after the star batter reached the milestone of 150, Basil trapped leg-before Thakur, who was promoted to see through day one and managed to add 25 runs. Akshay Wadkar tried to walk down the track, but with one perfect bouncer, Basil forced the Vidarbha skipper to stay in his crease. It was Eden who reaped the reward by getting Wadkar caught behind.

Kerala are playing their maiden Ranji Trophy final, while Vidarbha are aiming a third title.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 373/9 in 121 overs (Danish Malewar 153, Karun Nair 86, Nachiket Bhute 28 not out, Eden Apple Tom 3/102, MD Nidheesh 2/58, NP Basil 2/60) vs Kerala. Lunch on Day 2