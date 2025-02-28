Ranji Trophy final debutants Kerala lost two wickets in the first session on day three, while young Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey has become the joint-most wicket taker in the tournament's history.

Kerala were 219/5 in 70.4 overs at lunch, trailing Vidarbha by 160 runs. Captain Sachin Baby, playing his 100th first-class match, was unbeaten on 52 off 109 deliveries.

Dubey, who dismissRanji Trophy final debutants Kerala lost two wickets in the first session on day three, while young Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey became the joint-most wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

Kerala captain Sachin Baby bats on day three of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Photo: KCA

Kerala were 219/5 in 70.4 overs at lunch, trailing Vidarbha by 160 runs. Captain Sachin Baby, playing his 100th first-class match, was unbeaten on 52 off 109 deliveries.

Dubey, who dismissed Aditya Sarwate (79) earlier, removed Kerala's leading run-getter Salman Nizar to a mighty turner that pitched in the rough outside off and cut in to hit the pads. Kerala lost a review in the process, while Dubey has equalled the record of 68 wickets in a Ranji season held by Ashutosh Aman of Bihar. Aman, also a left-arm spinner, achieved the feat in the 2018-19 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Sarwate, who joined Kerala this season after winning two titles with Vidarbha, had resumed on a fifty that he crafted so bravely on the second day. He was resolute in the crease against Nachiket Bhute and Yash Thakur, the latter in particular, who bowled a much straighter line.

There were a couple of close leaves that left the Vidarbha players wondering what if, but Sarwate kept his bat away from danger. Until Dubey, the youngster who replaced him in the Vidarbha squad, got into the act.

After producing a few edges that fell agonisingly close to the close-in fielders, he eventually got the breakthrough when a slow one hit the rough and took Sarwate by surprise, popping an edge to silly point. The Nagpur native walked back after a valiant 79 off 185 deliveries.

Sachin Baby and Sarwate began Day 3 briskly by scoring 34 runs in the first hour. The duo ensured that Vidarbha bowlers did not get the upper hand by going into a defensive mode. They rotated the strike at every opportunity, even taking some risky singles along the way. Their 50-run partnership came in 110 balls.

Kerala are playing their maiden Ranji Trophy final, while Vidarbha are aiming their third title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: Vidarbha 379 vs Kerala 219/5 in 70.4 overs (Aditya Sarwate 79, Sachin Baby 52 not out, Ahammed Imran 37, Darshan Nalkande 2/39, Harsh Dubey 2/42). Lunch on Day 3ed Aditya Sarwate (79), removed Kerala's leading run-getter Salman Nizar in the last ball before lunch to a mighty turner that pitched in the rough outside off and cut in to hit the pads. Kerala lost a review in the process, while Dubey has equalled the record of 68 wickets in a Ranji season held by Ashutosh Aman of Bihar. Aman, also a left-arm spinner achieved the feat in the 2018-19 season.

Earlier, Sarwate, who joined Kerala this season after winning two titles with Vidarbha, had resumed on a fifty that he crafted so bravely on the second day. He was resolute in the crease against Nachiket Bhute and Yash Thakur, the latter in particular, who bowled a much straighter line.

There were a couple of close leaves that left the Vidarbha players wondering what if, but Sarwate kept his bat away from danger. Until Dubey, the youngster who replaced him in the Vidarbha squad, got into the act.

After producing a few edges that fell agonisingly close to the close-in fielders, he eventually got the breakthrough when a slow one hit the rough and took Sarwate by surprise, popping an edge to silly point. The Nagpur native walked back after a valiant 79 off 185 deliveries.

Sachin Baby and Sarwate began Day 3 briskly by scoring 34 runs in the first hour. The duo ensured that Vidarbha bowlers did not get the upper hand by going into a defensive mode. They rotated the strike at every opportunity, even taking some risky singles along the way. Their 50-run partnership came in 110 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala are playing their maiden Ranji Trophy final, while Vidarbha are aiming their third title.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 379 vs Kerala 219/5 in 70.4 overs (Aditya Sarwate 79, Sachin Baby 52 not out, Ahammed Imran 37, Darshan Nalkande 2/39, Harsh Dubey 2/42). Lunch on Day 3