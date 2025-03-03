Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Rahane replaces Shreyas Iyer, who will play for Punjab Kings. The IPL veteran, who has two centuries and 30 fifties in the event, played for KKR in the past.

Venkatesh Iyer has been named Rahane's deputy at KKR, who will open the IPL season on March 22, at Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KKR secured the services of 36-year-old Rahane in the IPL Mega Auction for his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. He had a spectacular domestic season, where he showed he was an able leader and just as good with the bat.

Rahane captained Mumbai, guiding them to the Ranji Trophy semifinals, where they were overpowered by eventual winners Vidarbha. He was the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, scoring 469 runs at a strike rate of 164.56.

Rahane has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, whom he captained briefly in 2019.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL," Rahane said in a statement. "I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title."