Captain Steven Smith came up with a valiant 73 to guide Australia to a fighting 264 against India in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was beaten again at the toss, but his trusted pacer Mohammed Shami got an early breakthrough by getting Cooper Connolly (0) to edge into the safe hands of K L Rahul behind the stumps. Shami was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/48.

Connolly and Tanveer Sangha were two changes to the Australia side that played Afghanistan in a rain-hit league match. Australia has more or less matched India in the spin department by including leg-spinner Sangha and part-time left-arm spinner Connolly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy once again proved to be India's most potent slow bowler by taking two wickets, taking him to the top of the wicket-takers list in the ICC event.

Varun dealt a massive blow to Australia's power game by taking out Travis Head, who look menacing with a 33-ball 39. Alex Carey steadied the Australian ship with its captain at the other end, before being run out on 61.

Ravindra Jadeja broke the Australian middle-order by trapping Marnus Labuschagne (29) leg before and dismissing Josh Inglis (11), while Axar Patel castled dangerman Glenn Maxwell (7).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan's 241 was the highest total India have had to chase in the Champions Trophy, and they did so in some style, with 45 balls remaining. That said, Australia haven't had to defend a total yet in the Champions Trophy as they chased in both their previous matches.

India had a perfect record en route to the semifinal, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in their Group A matches. Both India and Australia have a 3-3 head-to-head record in ICC (ODI) knockout tournament.

Brief scores: Australia 264 in 49.3 overs (Steven Smith 73, Alex Carey 61, Travis Head 39, Mohammed Shami 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/49)