Rohit Sharma is a serial winner, and India's recent performances at the ICC Champions Trophy and the run-up to the mega event under his captaincy prove that. But he is a serial loser when it comes to a particular pre-match routine —the toss.

India have lost 14 ODI tosses in a row, including 11 under Rohit's captaincy, with the latest coming in the Champions Trophy semifinal against Steve Smith's Australia at Dubai on Tuesday.

Rohit saw the funny side of his misfortune at tosses in his interaction with Ravi Shastri, who asked him what India would have done had he won the toss. "I was prepared to do both. When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss," Rohit said.

At the ongoing Champions Trophy in Dubai, India lost three previous tosses against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. But again, Rohit's India won all three matches. In the three-match home ODI series against England shortly before the Champions Trophy, Rohit lost the toss on each occasion but guided India to a 3-0 win.

Two years ago, Rohit hilariously forgot what to do after winning the toss in a match against New Zealand at Raipur. During the toss in India's recent meeting with New Zealand, there was again a funny moment as Rohit was seen shooing away his teammates who made fun of his bad luck.

In the last 14 occasions that India lost the toss, K L Rahul was the skipper three times. New Zealand and South Africa will play the second semifinal in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday.