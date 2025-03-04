Players and support staff of the Kerala men's cricket team that finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy will receive a total sum of Rs 4.5 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

KCA President Jayesh George said at a felicitation ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram that the office bearers have decided to split the BCCI reward of Rs 3 crore given to the association among the squad. "In addition to that, the KCA office bearers have decided to give a reward of Rs 1.5 crore to the squad," George said on Tuesday.

The BCCI gives a cash award of Rs 5 crore to the winners of the Ranji Trophy and Rs 3 crore to the losing finalists. The losing semifinalists will pocket Rs. 1 crore. Before the cash rewards were increased in 2023, the winners and runners-up used to receive Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy by edging Kerala in the final in Nagpur by virtue of a better first inning lead. Team Kerala was captained by left-hand batter Sachin Baby and coached by former international Amay Khurasiya. It was Kerala's maiden appearance in the Ranji Trophy final. A semifinal in the 2018-19 season was Kerala's best performance before this season.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman were among those present at the felicitation function held in the state capital.

