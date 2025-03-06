The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) said it will spend Rs 14 crore to develop the CMS College Ground in Kottayam into a venue that could host first-class matches.

The KCA said it plans to elevate the venue's potential to host Ranji Trophy and other first-class matches of the BCCI. The association signed a 30-year contract with the college on Thursday. CMS College, founded in 1817, is one of the oldest higher education institutions in the country.

A file photo of the entrance to CMS College in Kottayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The KCA has developed the grounds at St. Xavier's College at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram and SD College in Alappuzha in a similar manner," KCA said.

In addition to the construction of a cricket ground, a pavillion, sprinkler system, Indoor-outdoor practice facilities, gymnasium and football ground will be developed in the first phase, the KCA said. The first phase set to begin in April will be completed in a year. Floodlights will be installed in the second phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Xavier's College Ground at Thumba has been a regular venue for Ranji matches in Kerala. At least three matches in the recently concluded Ranji season were held at Thumba. Kerala made history by reaching the Ranji Trophy final for the first time, but finished runners-up to Vidarbha at Nagpur on February 26.