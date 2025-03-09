Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on Team India for clinching the ICC Champions Trophy. Akhtar posted a video message on X shortly after Rohit Sharma's India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai. "The best team, India, has won the Champions Trophy," Akhtar said.

The 49-year-old did not mince any words in lauding the arch-rivals. "Since Varun has come in, he's done great. Virat has made a comeback, Rohit chipped in today. I think it goes to show the quality of cricket they are playing. Congratulations to India. Thoroughly deserved. Well done," Akhtar said.

He went on to call Team India the best side of the decade. "The best team to emerge in ICC tournaments in the last 10 years is India. They won last year and have won again," Akhtar said.

India lifted the T20 World Cup last year, again under Rohit's leadership. M S Dhoni won two world cups and the Champions Trophy.

The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!! #India #championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/KUytSNyQi7 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 9, 2025

Though Pakistan were the primary hosts of the Champions Trophy, India's matches were held in Dubai due to diplomatic tension between the neighbouring countries.

Even Pakistan had to fly out to Dubai to play India in a Group A fixture. Pakistan also lost the chance to host the final once India advanced to the title match because that was the condition the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to when the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Dubai as the secondary venue. Pakistan were knocked out in the group stages after failing to win any of their matches.