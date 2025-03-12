India's triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy has impacted the latest men's ODI rankings. Shubman Gill remains on top, while skipper Rohit Sharma has climbed two spots to third.

Ace batter Virat Kohli stays in the top-five, but dropped a slot to fifth. Shreyas Iyer is the fourth Indian in the top ten. Kohli was India's second-highest run-getter in the event after Iyer. Kohli made 218 runs from five innings, with Iyer making 243. Captain Rohit made 188, including a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Pakistan's poor outing in the Champions Trophy, star batter Babar Azam remains in the second position, with South African Heinrich Klaasen slipping a spot to fourth.

Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant performances in the Champions Trophy have propelled him to the third position, a jump of three slots in the men's ODI bowling rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maheesh Theekshana stays on top of the rankings, but New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner was the biggest climber. The spinner shot up six positions to reach second in ODI rankings.

Ravindra Jadeja is the second Indian in the top ten of the bowling rankings, with a jump of three slots, overtaking Australian duo Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

ADVERTISEMENT

India did not have a productive 2024 in ODI cricket, with no member of the Men in Blue managing to sneak into the Team of the Year. The poor showing was due to the fact that India only played three ODIs last year, which included a 2-0 series loss to Sri Lanka.