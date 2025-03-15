Sanju Samson, who is recovering from an injury, is set to be ready for Rajasthan Royals' IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

While it is understood that the Kerala cricketer has got the green light from the National Cricket Academy to resume batting, he may have to skip wicketkeeping duties for the time being.

Sanju underwent surgery for a fracture on his right index finger sustained during the fifth match of India's T20I home series against England on February 2.

The Royals skipper could hand over his keeping gloves to Dhruv Jurel, who has kept wickets for India.

The injury had kept Sanju out of Kerala's historic Ranji Trophy campaign, which saw them play the domestic tournament's final for the first time. Sachin Baby-led Kerala finished runners-up to Vidarbha. When available, Sanju captains Kerala.

IPL 2025 will begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.