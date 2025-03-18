Rajasthan Royals have welcomed their fit-again captain, Sanju Samson, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Sanju joined up with his teammates from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he underwent rehabilitation post-surgery on his fractured right index finger.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala met his teammates and coaching staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, who is recovering from a foot injury.

Sanju Samson and his boys 💗 pic.twitter.com/2KICINRocz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 17, 2025

Sanju was injured during India's fifth T20I against England in early February when he was struck by a bouncer from his Royals teammate Jofra Archer.

The injury kept out Sanju from Kerala’s historic run in the prestigious Ranji Trophy domestic event. In Sanju’s absence, Sachin Baby led Kerala to the Ranji Trophy final for the first time; Kerala finished runners-up to Vidarbha.

With Sanju returning to the camp, any fears over his availability for the Royals' season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 have been allayed.

However, it is unclear if he has been given the go-ahead to keep wickets. If Sanju skips wicketkeeping, Dhruv Jurel will be entrusted with that duty.

Meanwhile, the Royals also have all-rounder Riyan Parag fit for the season, as he has recovered from a shoulder injury.