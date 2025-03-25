Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram is set to host the Women's ODI World Cup matches to be held in India in September 2025. The BCCI Apex Council has confirmed the inclusion of the Karyavattom Sports Hub Stadium as a venue for the tournament.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam, Indore, Guwahati, and Mullanpur (Punjab) are the other venues decided. The Kerala Cricket Association is working to secure high-profile matches at the stadium, including those featuring the Indian team, Malayala Manorama reported.

If the ICC approves Karyavattom Stadium as a venue, then it will mark the first time Thiruvananthapuram hosts a major tournament like the World Cup. In 2023, the city hosted warm-up matches for the Men's ODI World Cup, which was held in India.

The Greenfield Stadium also hosted six international matches, including two ODIs, where India achieved the largest victory (317 runs) in the history of international ODI cricket against Sri Lanka.