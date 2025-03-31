Delhi Capitals are one of the two franchises with a perfect record after two rounds in IPL 2025. While heavyweights Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings have been inconsistent in their opening couple of rounds, Delhi have progressed stealthily.

The encouraging start to the season has impressed DC team mentor and former player Kevin Pietersen. "We’ll stay under the radar and train our backsides off to make sure we can keep up an encouraging start," Pietersen posted on X.

Having played for the franchise in its early years, the English superstar is aware a good start isn't often enough in the two-month league. "The IPL is a marathon and not a sprint and this as a team we know," KP posted.

DC had started with a thrilling last-over win against Lucknow Super Giants, where they recovered from a hopeless situation at 7/3 and 50/4 to chase down 209/8. Impact sub Ashutosh Sharma (66 not out) was the architect of the win in Visakhapatnam.

But there was nothing shaky about Delhi's chase against the Sunrisers in their second match. After restricting free-scoring SRH to 163, with Mitchell Starc claiming a fifer, DC's openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (38) and Faf du Plessis (50) made an electric start before Abishek Porel (34 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (21), finished things off in just 16 overs.

Delhi are one of the few original franchises without an IPL title; the other famous one is Royal Challengers Bengaluru.