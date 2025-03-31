Young pacer Naseem Shah made a few bold picks as he played 'Pick your Favourite' with Wahab Riaz in an Eid special show hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Former pacer Riaz gave a series of interesting pace-bowling options for Shah, whose picks were evidently devoid of national bias. To start with, he had to choose between English pacer Andrew Flintoff and former Sri Lankan seamer Chaminda Vaas. Shah, only 22, was honest: "I haven't seen either of them play."

But he was urged to play on, so he went with Sri Lanka's World Cup winner. The next option was India's iconic seamer Zaheer Khan, and Shah didn't hesitate to pick the neighbour even though the diplomatic and cricketing tensions between India and Pakistan reached a new high in recent times during the Champions Trophy.

India's Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: AFP/ Saeed Khan

Pakistan were the hosts of the 50-over event, but India's refusal to send its team over led to the UAE being used as a neutral venue. The event caused great embarrassment to Pakistan Cricket as their team failed to win a match and had an early exit while India emerged champions.

Meanwhile, Zaheer's dream run in Naseem's fantasy picks ended soon as Riaz tabled another Australian, Brett Lee. Shah chose the Aussie, who had killer looks and equally lethal deliveries. Naseem admired Lee so much that he even picked him over compatriot Mohammad Amir and Australia's Mitchell Starc.

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath. Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP

But even Brett Lee's run ended when Indian ace Jasprit Bumrah was given as a choice. Naseem wasn't going to overlook India's ICC Cricketer of The Year 2024, even as the next option was former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif.

But Riaz put the young pacer in a spot when he paired up Bumrah with the legendary Wasim Akram. Naseem thought really hard and chose his senior. However, the great Akram did not stand a chance before Australia's World Cup hero Glenn McGrath.

Even the predicament of comparing the foreigner with another Pakistani great, Waqar Younis, did not sway Naseem from his 'favourite' path. McGrath was Naseem's final answer, edging retired West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh in the final set.