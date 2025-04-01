Nicholas Pooran continued his brilliant start to IPL 2025 with a 44 that took Lucknow Super Giants to a fighting 171/7 against Punjab Kings in Lucknow.

The left-hander who leads the top-run scorers' chart couldn't add to the two fifties he scored in LSG's first two matches. Pooran's 44 was the highest of all LSG batters, while Ayush Badoni's 41 was equally impressive.

Ayush Badoni plays a shot for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings. Photo: PTI

Credit to Shreyas Iyer's bowlers, who delivered after he won the toss. India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of their bowlers with 3/43, while Lockie Ferguson on his Punjab debut picked up a wicket.

Punjab aim to be only the third franchise to win both their opening matches. For the hosts, captain Risbabh Pant remains in search of big runs befitting his hefty price tag. He was dismissed for 2, taking his tally to 17 from three matches.

Brief scores: LSG 171/7 in 20 overs (Pooran 44, Badoni 41, Aiden Markram 28, Abdul Samad 27, Arshdeep 3/43)