Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth straight defeat of IPL 2025 following a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on Sunday. The visitors chased down Hyderabad's 152/8, with skipper Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten 61 and all-rounder Washington Sundar making 49 on his GT debut.

Impact sub Sherfane Rutherford's 16-ball 35 not out ensured that Gujarat had 20 balls to spare. Gujarat had joined Delhi Capitals at the summit with their third win.

Earlier, local favourite Mohammed Siraj made a memorable homecoming with 4/17 from his full quota of pace. He claimed his 100th IPL wicket tonight. Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna and spinner Sai Kishore bagged two wickets each.

It took a patient 50-run partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27) to give the hosts' total some semblance of respect. Skipper Pat Cummins' explosive batting at death, comprising a four and six off Ishant Sharma, got the SRH innings past 150.

Opener Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) perished inside the powerplay, while Ishan Kishan continued his poor form since starting the season with a century. After 0, 2 and 2, getting to double digits was some accomplishment for the left-hander, but Prasidh Krishna sent him packing for 17.

Brief scores: SRH 152/8 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 31, Heinrich Klaasen 27, Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Prasidh Krishna 2/25, Sai Kishore 2/24) lost to Gujarat Titans 153/3 in 16.4 overs (Shubman Gill 61 not out, Washington Sundar 49, Sherfane Rutherford 35 not out, Mohammed Shami 2/28)