Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their six-match winless run at the Wankhede Stadium by defeating Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the IPL on Monday. Mumbai's fourth defeat in five matches has them reeling in the eighth place. Meanwhile, RCB have joined Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the summit, on six points each.

Chasing a big target of 222, MI were in control when Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya were in the middle even as they needed 41 off 18. But RCB bounced back, first with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing Tilak Varma (56 off 29) in the 18th over, and then Pandya getting caught off Josh Hazlewood's bowling three balls later.

Krunal, the elder Pandya, playing for RCB, reaped the benefit of his superstar younger brother's fall by taking three wickets in the final over. Krunal finished with 4/45.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah from a lengthy injury layoff, but the ace pacer couldn't make an impact straightaway after Pandya won the toss. Bumrah went wicketless on his much-awaited return but showed a glimpse of what he could do when in full swing with a relatively tidy 20th over that went for just 10 runs.

Virat Kohli (67) and visiting skipper Rajat Patidar (64) steered the RCB innings, while a late blitzkrieg from Jitesh Sharma (40 not out off 19) took RCB past 200.

Hardik Pandya and fellow pacer Trent Boult bagged two wickets, while young Kerala left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur bagged one, taking his tally to six in his maiden IPL season.

Brief scores: RCB 221/5 in 20 overs (Kohli 67, Patidar 64, Jitesh 40 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Pandya 2/45, Boult 2/57, Vignesh 1/10) bt MI 209/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 56, Hardik Pandya 42, Suryakumar Yadav 28, Krunal Pandya 4/45, Josh Hazlewood 2/37, Yash Dayal 2/46)