Hyderabad: When Abhishek Sharma came out to bat against Punjab Kings in pursuit of a mammoth 246-run target, he likely didn’t expect to etch his name into IPL history. But the 24-year-old made a sensational knock, firing 141 off 55 balls, setting the new record for the highest runs scored by an Indian in the tournament.

On his way to claim the record, Abhishek dethroned KL Rahul, who had scored 132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 season. Shubman Gill is the other Indian on the list with a score of 129 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Abhishek sits third in the list of highest run scorers in IPL. He is still a fathom behind the leaders, whose iconic knocks have long secured their place in the hearts of fans.

The second highest score in IPL was made by Brendon McCullum in the first season. His remarkable knock of 158 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru remains one of the most iconic and cherished innings in the T20 format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, West Indies star Chris Gayle tops the list with his extraordinary 175 off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors in the 2013 season. Gayle fired 17 sixes in the match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played an instrumental role in their campaign that season.

For Abhishek, earning his place among the top scorers was not a one-day wonder. He has been consistently performing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has made some memorable milestones along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the match against Punjab on Saturday, Abhishek reached his fifty in just 19 balls, an impressive feat, though not his fastest. He had earlier smashed a half-century in just 16 balls against the Mumbai Indians last season.

After scoring his ton in just 40 balls, he also became the fourth fastest player to achieve the milestone. With the 2025 season not even halfway through, the youngster from Amritsar is already emerging as a strong contender to break some of the tournament’s long-standing records.