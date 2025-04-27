Shoun Roger's all-round efforts went in vain as Kerala's tour of Oman ended in a 5-wicket defeat to Oman Chairman's XI on Sunday. The four-match one-day series finished level at 2-2, with Team Kerala winning the first and third matches, thanks to centuries from Rohan S Kunnummal.

In the final one-dayer, Kerala were bowled out for 233 in 47.3 overs, with Shakeel Ahmad claiming four wickets. For Kerala, Roger top-scored with 79 runs, while Akshay Manohar made 43.

Oman chased down the modest total in 44 overs with five wickets in hand. Captain Mohammad Nadeem, who bagged two wickets earlier, scored an unbeaten 71, while Mujib Ur Ali made 68. Roger was the pick of the Kerala bowling unit, claiming two wickets.

This was the first overseas tour for Kerala's senior men's team under coach Amay Khurasiya. Kerala had a remarkable domestic season, in which they finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy for the first time.

The Kerala squad that toured Oman was without captain Sachin Baby and Sanju Samson, who are competing in the Indian Premier League. Vishnu Vinod and breakout star Vignesh Puthur are two other Kerala players participating in the ongoing IPL.

Brief scores: Kerala 233 in 47.3 overs (Shoun Roger 79, Akshay Manohar 43, Abhishek Nair 32, Rohan S Kunnummal 28, Shakeel Ahmad 4/32, Mohammad Nadeem 2/14, Aamir Kaleem 2/36) lost to Oman Chairman's XI 234/5 in 44 overs (Mohammad Nadeem 71 not out, Mujib Ur Ali 68, Hammad Mirza 31, Shoun Roger 2/38)