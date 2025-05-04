After seven years, India lost a match to neighbours Sri Lanka in women's ODI cricket as the islanders posted a three-wicket win in a tri-series match in Colombo on Sunday.

Nilakshika Silva scored a 33-ball 56 as the Lankans chased down India's fighting total of 275/9 with five balls to spare. Harshitha Samarawickrama made 53, while Sneh Rana claimed 3/45 for India. This was India's first loss in the series after crushing Lanka by nine wickets in the opener and defeating South Africa by 15 runs.

The last time Sri Lanka beat India in a women's ODI was in September 2018 when captain Chamari Athapaththu scored a century, again in a three-wicket win, which was also achieved in the final over.

Nilakshika hit three sixes and five fours to get Lanka closer to the target, while Anushka Sanjeewani (23 not out) and Sugandika Kumari (19 not out) got the job done.

Earlier, Pratika Rawal (35) and Smriti Mandhana (18) added 51 for the first wicket before the latter was run out. India batters produced decent scores but could not capitalise on their good starts -- Harleen Deol (29), captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30) and Jemimah Rodrigues (37).

Richa Ghosh top-scored with a 48-ball 58, while Athapaththu (3/43) and Sugandika Kumari (3/44) were the pick of the Lankan bowlers.

Brief scores: India 275/9 in 50 overs (Richa Ghosh 58, Jemimah 37, Athapaththu 3/43, Sugandika Kumari 3/44) lost to SL 278/7 in 49.1 overs (Nilashika Silva 56, Harshitha Samarawickrama 53, Kavisha Dilhari 35, Vishmi Gunaratne 33, Sneh Rana 3/45)