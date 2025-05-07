Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket as BCCI selectors were reportedly preparing to remove him from India’s captaincy. The 38-year-old made the surprise announcement in his peculiar style by posting a picture of his Test cap along with a simple note as an Instagram story.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years,” Rohit posted. In his Test career, Sharma scored 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” he added. Rohit had retired from T20 Internationals after last year’s World Cup triumph and had recently led India to the Champions Trophy (ODI) title in Dubai.

Rohit’s captaincy had been heavily criticised after India suffered a humiliating 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand in October-November last year and surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after that. The national selectors were understood to be planning to name a new captain for India’s tour of England next month.