Exciting young Kerala pace bowler Eden Apple Tom has been selected to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence High-Performance Camp for Emerging Under-23 Men.

In February, the 19-year-old right-arm pacer featured in Kerala's historic Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. The teenager's surprise inclusion in the big match was proof of his undeniable potential, and he repaid the trust with four wickets, including three in the first innings as Kerala fought well before settling for the runner-up spot.

Eden also participated in Kerala's tour of Oman in April, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate. He played in three matches and took five wickets, including 4/65 from the opener.

Eden made his senior state debut at just 16, but a career-threatening back injury kept him out for two seasons. The KCA referred him to the NCA, where he consulted a doctor who treated Jasprit Bumrah.

Eden is regarded as the best pacer from Kerala after S Sreesanth, and is widely regarded as a future Indian bowler if he maintains his fitness. A training programme at the CoE should help the youngster gear up.

The CoE is situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It is the best facility for training emerging talents and established cricketers. It has three top-quality grounds and about 45 indoor nets.