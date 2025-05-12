The Indian Premier League (IPL) season that was suspended following the India-Pakistan tensions will resume on May 17.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that the remainder of the season will be held at six venues: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will resume the action at 7.30 pm on May 17 in Bengaluru.

There are 17 matches remaining in the season, including crunch games featuring Delhi Capitals, KKR and Lucknow Super Giants, who must secure enough points to ensure their spots in the playoffs.

The IPL final is scheduled to take place on June 3. The schedule for the playoffs: Qualifier 1 (May 29), Eliminator (May 30) and Qualifier 2 (June 1). The venues for the playoff and the final are yet to be announced.

The IPL season had been halted midway into a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on May 8 due to a blackout in the wake of Pakistani shelling in Pathankot and Jammu.

Gujarat Titans and RCB are tied on 16 points each at the top after 11 rounds, while Punjab are second on 15 points. Mumbai Indians have 14 points having played 12 matches, while DC (13 from 11), KKR (11 from 12) and LSG (10 from 11) are still in contention.

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out.