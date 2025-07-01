Mohammed Siraj has become the latest cricketer to venture into the culinary world by launching a restaurant. The India pacer's restaurant, Joharfa, was opened in Hyderabad city.

"Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back to a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home," Siraj said in a press release.

According to reports, Siraj's restaurant offers a variety of delicacies, including Mughlai, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisine.

Sachin Tendulkar headlines the high-profile list of cricketers who launched restaurants. Sachin's restaurant, 'Tendulkar's', was opened in Mumbai in 2022, but reportedly shut down after a few years due to lack of success.

Former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly and popular players such as Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Ravindra Jadeja also entered the restaurant business. Virat Kohli, too, has an eating joint in Delhi. While all of them had successful careers as cricketers, only a few have found success serving food.