An unchanged England will bowl first in the second Test at Birmingham against an Indian side looking to regroup after the setback in Leeds. But Shubman Gill's young India will have to find their rhythm without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who chose to manage his workload by taking a break.

Akash Deep has been included in place of Bumrah, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar complete the trio of changes made for the five-day encounter at Edgbaston.

Sai Sudharsan, who couldn't make the most of his debut on a batting-friendly Headingley surface, has made way. Shardul Thakur has also been dropped.

That means Karun Nair, the lone Malayali in the side, has been given 'one more chance' despite not doing enough in the first Test.

England chased down 371 on the final day to win the first Test by five wickets. After Edgaston, the two sides will play three more Tests.

Playing XIs:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.