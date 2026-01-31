Ishan Kishan might have just steered himself into the World Cup squad by smashing a powerful century in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram.

The left-hander hit 103 off just 43 balls, clubbing 10 sixes, the last of which was swept over midwicket to bring up his maiden T20I ton.

Kishan has been brilliant this series, scoring a half century and a century, continuing the momentum built by the incomparable Abhishek Sharma. This series, the last before the World Cup starting February 7, should be enough to guarantee him a spot in the squad.

To make matters easy for Kishan, his wicketkeeping rival, Sanju Samson, threw away his opportunity, making just 46 runs from five innings. He perished for just 6 in his first T20I on home ground.

Kishan's power game was complemented by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who hit his third half-century of the series - 63 off 30. Hardik Pandya entertained the crowd with his flat, power-packed big hits, making 42 off 17.