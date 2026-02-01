Pakistan on Sunday announced a boycott of its high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, a move that is likely to have repercussions, even as the government cleared the national team's participation in the rest of the global event, starting February 7.

The decision, conveyed through an official government statement, is being seen as a political protest linked to Bangladesh's removal from the tournament after the world body declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said that it would reassess its participation following that decision as it showed solidarity with Bangladesh.

In a statement posted on social media, the government of Pakistan said it has granted approval to the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the tournament but said the team "shall not take the field" for the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo.

The decision brings an end to days of speculation over Pakistan's participation in the tournament, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and comes amid heightened political tensions in the region.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India," the government posted on social media.

The India-Pakistan clash is the most anticipated fixture of any ICC event, drawing peak global viewership, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues. While a walkover would hand full points to India, the ICC retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB.

Pakistan are scheduled to open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All matches will be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.

A source close to the PCB said that the Board Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, will give more details to the media soon. "What will be interesting to see is what reason the PCB gives for the government denying them permission to play India on February 15 and whether it was a unilateral government decision or the PCB was on board as well," the source said.

The current stand-off is due to ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament after it declined to accept security assurances for hosting matches in India and sought a complete shift of its fixtures to Sri Lanka.

The ICC rejected the request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, a move that triggered sharp reactions within Pakistan's cricketing and political establishment, even as several former Pakistan players and officials advised against taking any decision that can hit the country's cricket.

However, the PCB or the government hasn't made it clear as to what happens if Pakistan and India clash in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Pakistan and India games in the Asia Cup events or ICC tournaments are considered the main source of revenue for broadcasters and the ICC.

In last year's Asia Cup, both teams played thrice against each other in the UAE.