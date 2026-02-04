MS Dhoni has no doubts about the potential of the current Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav. But the only thing the former Indian skipper is worried about is the 'dew' factor, which could be crucial in subcontinent conditions when the T20 World Cup begins on February 7.

"It's one of the most dangerous teams," Dhoni said about the current Indian team. "What all is needed in a good team, everything is there. They have the experience, especially when it comes to this format; the experience is vast.

"You know, nobody should get injured, whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team. And if that's the case, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything, but it's one of the most dangerous teams," he said.

Dhoni has urged Team India to be mindful of the dew at this time of the year, which could particularly affect spin bowling, a key element of India's bowling unit. "What worries me, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So even when I was playing, you know, something that really scared me was dew where the toss becomes crucial," said the 44-year-old.

Dhoni led the Team in Blue to the first T20 World Cup title in 2007, in which India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 runs. S Sreesanth took the catch of Misbah-ul-Haq at short fine-leg off the bowling of Joginder Sharma to script a famous win.

India are the defending champions, having lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 at Bridgetown with a 7-run win over South Africa. The upcoming edition will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka, to accommodate Pakistan, which does not play in India.