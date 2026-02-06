ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

India suffered a blow on the eve of their T20 World Cup opener with pacer Harshit Rana ruled out with a knee injury.

The BCCI named Mohammed Siraj as the replacement. Rana sustained an injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI said in a statement.

India still have a formidable squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. The pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and comprises Arshdeep Singh, who finished the recent T20I series against New Zealand with a fifer in the fifth match in Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

India are the defending champions, having lifted the previous title in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. India will begin against the United States of America on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

India’s updated squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.