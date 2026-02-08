A spirited late charge led by Lokesh Bam fell agonisingly short as England edged past Nepal by four runs in their T20 World Cup match at Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 185, Nepal finished on 180/6, with Lokesh remaining unbeaten on 39 from 20 deliveries, striking four fours and two sixes in a tense chase. Dipendra Singh Airee anchored the innings with a brisk 44 off 29 balls, while skipper Rohit Paudel added 39 from 34.

Earlier, England posted 184 for seven after being put in to bat. England saw Jacob Bethell (55) and Harry Brook (53) make significant contributions with the bat after opener Phil Salt (1) was dismissed early.

Will Jacks remained not out on 39 off 18 balls.

Brief Scores: England- 184/7 in 20 overs (Jacob Bethell 55, Harry Brook 53). Nepal- 180/6 in 20 overs (Lokesh Bam 39 not out, Dipendra Singh Airee 44; Liam Dawson 2/21).