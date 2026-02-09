The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said it would not impose any penalty on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India.

The world governing body said the decision was taken following discussions with the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of its February 15 match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in a statement. "It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact," it added.

The ICC said its "approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment."

Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for the ongoing mega-event, citing security worries, and were replaced by Scotland.

The world body also said that as part of an understanding, Bangladesh will also host an ICC Event between 2028 and 2031. "As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements."

BCB president Aminul Islam had travelled to Pakistan on Sunday for discussions, including a virtual meeting with the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board, amid efforts to resolve the standoff.