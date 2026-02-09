All-rounder Michael Leask made a significant impact with both bat and ball as Scotland defeated debutants Italy by 73 runs in their T20 World Cup Group C match on Monday.

Opener George Munsey led the charge, scoring a commanding 84 runs off 54 balls, which included 14 fours and 2 sixes. He had a moment of good fortune when he was dropped on 41, allowing him to dominate the Italian bowling attack. Leask added a late flourish, scoring 22 runs off just five balls, hitting Thomas Draca for two sixes and two fours at Eden Gardens.

His standout performance continued with the ball, where he took a wicket with the very first ball of the innings and finished with impressive figures of 4 wickets for 17 runs. Italy struggled in their chase, folding for 134 runs in 16.4 overs. Their captain, Wayne Madsen, did not bat after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the game.

Italy’s innings began poorly when Leask dismissed Justin Mosca with his first delivery. He remained active on the field, consistently breaking partnerships at critical moments.

JJ Smuts provided a brief spark for Italy, scoring 23 runs off Brad Wheal’s third over with a sequence of 6, 4, 6, while Anthony Mosca added another big hit. Despite losing three wickets in the first 28 balls, Italy showed resilience through Ben Manenti, who scored the country’s first-ever T20 World Cup fifty with a total of 52 runs off 31 balls. He reached this milestone in just 29 balls, hitting Oliver Davidson for a six over midwicket.

Ben and his brother Harry put on a partnership of 73 runs off just 46 balls, raising hopes for Italy, with Harry contributing 37 runs. However, Leask dismissed Harry against the run of play, and Ben followed soon after in the next over.

The off-spinner then claimed the wickets of Grant Stewart and Gian-Piero Meade within the space of four balls, capping off an excellent spell. Scotland had a point to prove, having lost to Italy — their only defeat in four matches — during last July’s European qualifiers, which cost them direct qualification for the World Cup.

Following a dramatic late entry due to Bangladesh's refusal to play India on security grounds, Scotland responded impressively against their European rivals. Italy faced a series of challenges, starting with their captain Madsen injuring his left shoulder after an awkward dive in the fourth over, ruling him out of the game. Munsey set the tone from the beginning, pulling and driving Ali Hasan for back-to-back boundaries in the first over.

The Italian bowlers persisted with short and wide deliveries, and the aggressive opener capitalised on the opportunity. Munsey was dropped on 41 when Anthony Mosca misjudged a catch, a mistake that proved costly, as he raced to his 14th T20 50 off just 30 balls with a six against Ben Manenti.

Matthew Cross, who had been watchful early on, joined in on the attack, allowing Scotland to reach 91 without loss at the halfway mark. Munsey became increasingly destructive after reaching his 50, but Italy finally broke through in the 14th over when Grant Stewart claimed their first-ever World Cup wicket. Munsey could not clear long-on and was caught by Harry Manenti. Jones departed shortly after, but McMullen provided a late surge in partnership with Leask.