Pakistan has withdrawn its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, opting to take the field in the 'spirit of cricket'. The match is scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was persuaded by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to reconsider the boycott, according to PTI. The move comes amid concerns over the broader interests of the game and the tournament.

It had earlier become clear that Pakistan would roll back the decision after Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to play the match for the greater good of cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier said that a final announcement on the issue would be made within 24 hours, following consultations with the International Cricket Council and other stakeholders.